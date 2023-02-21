Man wanted for homicide arrested at the Bridge of the Americas

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A man wanted for homicide in Brownfield, Texas, was caught trying to cross into the US through the Bridge of the Americas border crossing, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The 24-year-old man was not identified by name. CBP officials say a primary search revealed an outstanding warrant for his arrest. A secondary inspection turned up the active warrant for homicide out of the Terry County Sheriff's Office in Brownfield.

“The vast majority of travelers that CBP officers process pose no risk. However, every inspection must be thorough to make sure that those that are being sought by law enforcement can be identified and apprehended,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio.

The man was turned over to local authorities and is awaiting extradition.