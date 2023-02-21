More Than 300,000 Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino Drinks Recalled

More than 300,000 Starbucks vanilla Frappuccino bottles are being recalled because they might contain glass.

The drinks are 13.7-ounce vanilla Frappuccinos with the expiration dates of March 8th, May 29th, June 4th and 10th.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the voluntary recall, which was issued Jan. 28, covers 25,200 cases of the vanilla Frappuccino chilled coffee drink. Twelve bottles are in each case, meaning 302,400 are part of the recall.

Distributor PepsiCo has issued the warning to retailers and consumers and has removed the products from the marketplace. The FDA says the recall is ongoing.

In a statement to CNN, PepsiCo says, “If a consumer has purchased a product and has questions or concerns, they can call Consumer Relations at 1-800-211-8307.”