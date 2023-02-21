Texas man pushes bill to become law to help bone marrow patients

EL PASO, Texas -- Yusuf Khan, a medical student at the University of Texas Health Sciences in San Antonio helped push a bill to become law to help patients in need of bone marrow.

The Texas Legislature in 2021 passed HB 780 bill that establishes the Bone Marrow Donor Recruitment Program in order to educate the public on becoming a donor.

Khan says he was motivated to take action after his mother was diagnosed with Leukemia.

He was able to donate bone marrow to his mother but he was only a 50% match. Khan says that a 90% match is more ideal because it would cause less health complications for individuals receiving bone marrow.

According to Khan, the National Registry lacks minority donors. He says that in order to donate, ethnicity play a central role.

Information on becoming a donor was to be setup in public areas, such as, health care facilities, blood banks, and driver's license offices.

He hopes that with more information out in public spaces minorities will feel more motivated to register as donors.