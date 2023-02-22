Be Mindful: Mental health advocates asking for $50 million from lawmakers to upgrade El Paso psychiatric center 

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — The El Paso Behavioral Health Consortium, along with Emergence Health Network, are asking Texas legislators for $50 million in funding for planning and redesigning the El Paso Psychiatric Center.

A spokesperson for Emergence Health Network told ABC-7 that the center is understaffed and needs additional resources from the state of Texas.

The funding would be used to start planning for a complete redesign of the psychiatric center.