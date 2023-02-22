Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 1:43 PM

Be Mindful: Mental health advocates asking for $50 million from lawmakers to upgrade El Paso psychiatric center 

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — The El Paso Behavioral Health Consortium, along with Emergence Health Network, are asking Texas legislators for $50 million in funding for planning and redesigning the El Paso Psychiatric Center. 

A spokesperson for Emergence Health Network told ABC-7 that the center is understaffed and needs additional resources from the state of Texas. 

The funding would be used to start planning for a complete redesign of the psychiatric center. 

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & GMEP Weekends co-anchor

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content