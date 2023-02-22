Missing Bowie High teen found along with Juarez teen boy also reported missing

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Family of a missing Bowie High School teen reported the 15-year-old is safe and has been communicating with family, according to Channel 44 in Juarez.

Annette Uruchurtu was reported missing on Valentine's Day. She was last seen with another teen, Gabriel Velazquez, 16. According to Mexican officials, the teens were found outside Chihuahua City.

The teens were found in a home in the Laderas de San Guillermo colonia in Aquiles Serdan. They were taken to a hospital for medical evaluation.

Both teens were then taken to Centro de Justicia para la Mujer (CEJUM).