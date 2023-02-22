Mormon church to pay fine to the Securities and Exchange Commission

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has agreed to pay a fine to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The commission announced Tuesday that the LDS Church and investment manager agreed to pay a 5 million dollar fine in connection with the charge that the church hid close to 32 billion dollar investment fund.

The SEC says the church was concerned with divulging the fund that would have lead to a negative impact.

The church agreed to pay 1 million dollars of the fine.

The investment firm, Ensign Peak Advisers, will pay 4 million dollars of the fine.

The LDS church later released a statement saying, "Mistakes" were made and said it now considered the issue closed.