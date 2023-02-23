Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 7:31 AM

A building catches on fire Wednesday night in Montana Vista

EL PASO, Texas-- A local business catches on fire in the Montana Vista area Wednesday night.

It happened at the 13000 Block of Montana Ave. before reaching Zaragoza Rd. That's by the restaurant El Sabor Sinaloense.

Montana Vista Fire crews responded to the fire and appears to have put out the blaze.

ABC-7 crews on the scene saw one man to be bandaged on both of his hands. 

We will keep you updated as we get more information on this investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Noelia Gonzalez

KVIA ABC-7 Good Morning El Paso Producer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content