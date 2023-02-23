A building catches on fire Wednesday night in Montana Vista

EL PASO, Texas-- A local business catches on fire in the Montana Vista area Wednesday night.

It happened at the 13000 Block of Montana Ave. before reaching Zaragoza Rd. That's by the restaurant El Sabor Sinaloense.

Montana Vista Fire crews responded to the fire and appears to have put out the blaze.

ABC-7 crews on the scene saw one man to be bandaged on both of his hands.

We will keep you updated as we get more information on this investigation.