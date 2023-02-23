Skip to Content
Top Stories
Crash in West El Paso damages homeowner’s backyard

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas -- A possible law enforcement pursuit ends in a crash in West El Paso on Wednesday night.

Our ABC-7 crews arrived at the scene of crash that ended up damaging the backyard of a homeowner.

According to El Paso Fire officials, the call came after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They say two people were injured, one sustaining serious injuries.

The Department of Public Safety was at the scene of the crash.

We are working to get more information on this story.

Jennifer Mendoza

