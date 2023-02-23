Photographer shot, injured in Orlando was NMSU grad

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A photographer who was shot and injured in Orlando Wednesday afternoon was a New Mexico State University graduate.

According to his LinkedIn profile and a source, Jesse Walden graduated in 2016. Walden is a photographer at WOFL Fox 35 and Spectrum News 13 in Orlando.

Walden survived the shooting that left a nine-year-old girl and 24-year-old reporter Dylan Lyons dead.

According to authorities, Walden along with the nine-year-old's mother were in critical condition Wednesday night.

The gunman identified as Keith Melvin Moses, 19, allegedly shot and killed a 38-year-old woman on Wednesday morning in Orange County, Florida then returned to scene and went on a shooting spree.

Authorities said Lyons and Walden were shot while the two were in or near a vehicle.

ABC-7 has reached out to NMSU but we have not received a response.