Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 7:56 AM

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits Ohio train derailment site

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio-- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit the site of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, on Thursday.

The secretary has come under pressure from East Palestine residents and other critics to visit the town in the wake of the February 3 derailment of a Norfolk Southern train that released toxic chemicals.

The disaster has left residents concerned about the safety of their water, air, and soil.

The Department of Transportation says Buttigieg is going now that The Environmental Protection Agency is moving out of the emergency response phase and into the long-term remediation phase. His visit also coincides with the NTSB issuing its factual findings of the investigation into the cause of the derailment and will allow the secretary to hear from USDOT investigators who were on the ground within hours of the derailment to support the NTSB’s investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Noelia Gonzalez

KVIA ABC-7 Good Morning El Paso Producer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content