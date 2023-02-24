City of El Paso warns residents of scammers posing as Department of Public Health officials

EL PASO, Texas -- The City of El Paso is warning residents of scammers posing as city health officials.

According to press release, scammers from a water filtration company are visiting homeowners claiming they work for the city saying they are there to conduct a water study in the neighborhood.

If the owner is not home, flyers are being left with a phone number urging the homeowner to call them back as soon as possible.

The city says, Department of Public Health officials will always identify themselves with a City of El Paso identification. They will also never ask you for personal information.

The department asks the public to be vigilant and protect yourself from potential fraud.

They ask you be suspicious of unexpected calls from would be scammers.

If you do suspect a scam, they ask you report it to 915-832-4400.