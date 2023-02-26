High winds causing power outages, damage around the borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Winds peaking at 70 mph across the borderland caused various types of damage.

The National Weather Service tweeted the high winds reduced visibility along Loop 375 to near zero.

Thousands of El Paso Electric customers are experiencing power outages. EPE says their crews have been dispatched to the hardest hit areas and they are working to restore power.

The Office of Emergency Management sent out dust warnings warning of low visibility on area roadways and urged caution while driving.

El Paso Fire and Police dispatch have received dozens of calls from around El Paso regarding traffic lights being out due to the force of the winds. Dyer from Hercules to Transmountain had traffic lights out, also parts of Edgemere in East El Paso, and parts of Sunland Park, New Mexico.

Winds also affected the UTEP vs. New Mexico tennis game. the "915 Match" went unfinished due to high winds at the El Paso Tennis Club, according to UTEP.