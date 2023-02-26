Local musicians encouraged to enter Love Song for Las Cruces contest

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)-- Calling all musicians, Visit Las Cruces and NMCO Studio Launch Love Song for Las Cruces Contest, for a chance to win $1,000.

Visit Las Cruces wants to hear you turn your Las Cruces moments into a melody.

Your song will also be featured in Visit Las Cruces’ commercials, campaigns, and other promotional materials.

The contest is open to all musicians, in or outside the city.

Submissions do not need be production quality or professionally mastered.

Musicians can submit their MP3 or MP4 and written lyrics online. The contest ends on March 31, 2023. For details, rules, and how to submit, click here.