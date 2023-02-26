Skip to Content
NBA star James Harden speaks with Michigan State student injured in mass shooting

(CNN)-- A Michigan State student injured in this months mass shooting, John Hao, got to speak with his favorite basketball player, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden.

During their video chat, Harden told Hao he's strong, and encouraged him to keep pushing through.

A gofundme page indicates a bullet severed Hao's spinal cord, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down.

Harden is also giving Hao a pair of his sneakers he wore during a game.

A family representative says John Hao is pursuing a career in Sports Management.

Three students died after the shooting on the East Lansing campus on Feb. 13th.

