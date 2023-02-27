Alameda Ave. reopened after suspicious item turns out to be abandoned suitcase

UPDATE: El Paso police say a suspicious item call has been resolved at 8130 Alameda Ave. The item turned out to be an abandoned suitcase. Traffic in the area is returning to normal.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police say an unknown suspicious item left behind at a Circle K Store at 8130 Alameda Ave. has prompted the shutdown of Alameda Ave. eastbound and westbound at Yarbrough.

Southbound Traffic on Yarbrough and Alameda is open. Northbound traffic on Yarbrough and Alameda is closed.

The call came in at 1:28 p.m. Monday.

Police say the investigation is a precaution to make sure the item is nothing of concern.

