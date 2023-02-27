FDA authorizes the first At-Home test for COVID-19 and the Flu

The Food and Drug Administration has approved an at-home test Friday, that can check for both Covid-19 and influenza. It's made by California Biotech company Lucira Health.

With a shallow nasal swab, the single-use kit can provide results within 30 minutes indicating whether a person is positive or negative for COVID, as well as influenza A and influenza B, which are two common strains of the flu.

The test is 99% accurate at detecting a negative result for influenza A, and 90% accurate for a positive result. It's considered 100% accurate for detecting a negative Covid-19 result, and 88% accurate for a positive result.

Flu season is just about over but the U.S. has seen more than 235,000 new Covid cases this week.