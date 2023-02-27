Ft Bliss Soldier spills couponing secrets

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA)-- Inflation is hitting every family - including on post at Fort Bliss, where one soldier has taken to savings tactics like clipping coupons to help feed her family of five. Spc. Janiece Coulter quickly realized that saving a few cents here and there could quickly add up to several dollars per trip, and has now saved her family thousands. The best part? She's passing her knowledge on to other shoppers.

Coulter offers a coupon class every week in her home, teaching other shoppers the tricks of the trade. She demonstrates how to clip coupons, and to have a plan before heading to the store,

"It makes me feel really good that they can use that money for gas, or a meal, or a family vacation," Coulter says.

US Army Veteran Ginette Bocanegra met Coulter when she noticed her in the store, taping coupons to items for others to use - and asked her about it. The two ended up shopping together, and Bocanegra was surprised by how much she learned.

"I was surprised by the methods - price matching, sales through the ads, and on top of that she uses rebates. So essentially it's like triple stacking. And the store actually gave her money back, says Bocanegra.

When Coulter saves big, she likes to share. She donates cases of items to various food banks, and says she knows not everyone has time to clip coupons, or knows how to save. Her tip for beginners is to start by clipping coupons for items they already use. Items like detergent, diapers, cleaning supplies and food are a good place to start.

She saves big, but she also gives big. Sometimes, Coulter will hand random shoppers a coupon for items in their carts. She says many people are skeptical, but after she helps them save money, their eyes open wide.

Here are more tips, courtesy of Spc. Coulter:

-Make a list of things you use regularly, and try not to buy "extras"

-Set time aside to look for coupons from weekly ads, or online, and save the ones you may use

-Download apps that pay consumers for spending money, like Ibotta.

-Compare prices at various stores and price match. Some stores will allow this if you show the cashier the advertisement from a different store that's offering a lower price.

