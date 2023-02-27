Skip to Content
Man tried to steal car rims, according to El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 41-year-old man faces multiple charges after he was found trying to steal rims from a vehicle at the 8000 block of Doniphan, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say it happened Saturday around 4:21 p.m. The man was identified as Antonio Estupinan.

Deputies say Estupinan also had methamphetamine in his possession. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and criminal trespass. His bond totaled $7,500.

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

