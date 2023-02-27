Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Feb. 27 to March 4

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures as well as road closures in Las Cruces for the week of February 27 to March 5.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Saturday, February 25

Daily 6:00 a.m. until Noon

• Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound right main lane closure from Pan American exit ramp to Pan American Entrance Ramp

Crews will be pouring concrete paving

Sunday, February 26 through Thursday, March 02

Nightly 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure from Zaragoza Exit Ramp to Alameda Entrance Ramp

Zaragoza Port of Entry Underpass

Crews will be doing bridge demo

Sunday, February 26, Tuesday, February 28 and Thursday, March 01

Nightly 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) north and southbound alternating main lane closure from Zaragoza Overpass to North Loop Entrance Ramp

North Loop Underpass

Americas Avenue (frontage road) north and southbound alternating left lane closure reduced to one lane from Zaragoza Overpass to North Loop Entrance Ramp

I-10 Eastbound and westbound connectors to LP375 southbound will be closed

Crews will be setting bridge girders

Monday, February 27 through Saturday, March 04

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) alternating south and northbound lane closure from Alameda Avenue to Socorro Road

Crews will be doing utility wiring

Monday, February 27 through Saturday, March 04

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) alternating south and northbound left lane closure from North Loop Exit Ramp to North Loop Entrance Ramp

Crews will be using for job access

Monday, February 27 through Saturday, March 04

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure Pan American Exit Ramp to Pan American Intersection

Crews will be working on retaining wall

Monday, February 27 through Saturday, March 04

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Joe Battle Boulevard (frontage road) southbound to northbound turnaround at Bob Hope Drive will be closed

Crews will be working on traffic control housing

I-10 Widening East

Sunday, February 26 through Thursday, March 02

Nightly, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

I-10 westbound and eastbound alternating right and left lane closure between Horizon Overpass to Eastlake Overpass

Crews will be working on striping

Monday, February 27 through Friday, March 03

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

I-10 westbound and eastbound alternating right and left lane closure mobile operations between Horizon Overpass to Eastlake Overpass

Gateway East and West alternating right lane closure between Eastlake Overpass to Horizon Overpass

Crews will be pouring high mast aprons and metal panels for pedestrian fence and working on yellow and white edge lines

Rip Rap cleaning

Wednesday, March 1

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Joe Battle Boulevard (frontage road) southbound left lane closure between Bob Hope Drive and Rojas Drive

Crews will be cleaning Rip Rap

Candlestick Replacement

Thursday, March 2

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Edgemere entrance ramp northbound will be closed

Crews will be replacing candlesticks in this area

Monday, February 27, through Saturday, March 4

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road.

Crews will be constructing bridges.

Monday, February 27, through Saturday, March 4

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Occasional lane closures on North Desert Boulevard between Redd Road and Anthony, Texas.

Occasional lane closures on South Desert Boulevard between Anthony, Texas, and Redd Road.

Crews will be conducting electrical work.

Continuing through Sunday, March 19

24 hours a day

South Desert Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road.

North Desert Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Transmountain Road and Los Mochis Drive.

Crews will be widening the Frontage Road.

Wednesday, March 1

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Transmountain Road

DETOUR: Take Exit 6A (Loop 375/Spur 16/Transmountain Road), continue on North Desert Boulevard, re-enter I-10 past Transmountain.

Crews will be relocating concrete paving equipment.

Thursday, March 2

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Transmountain Road

DETOUR: Take Exit 6 (Loop 375/Spur 16/Transmountain Road), continue on South Desert Boulevard, re-enter I-10 past Artcraft.

NOTE: The direct connector ramp from westbound Transmountain to eastbound I-10 will remain open.

Crews will be relocating concrete paving equipment.

Bridge Joint Cleaning/Sealing

Monday, February 27

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Executive and Schuster left lane closed

Tuesday, February 28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Executive and Schuster right lane closed.

Wednesday, March 1

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 eastbound between Midway and Yarbrough two left lanes closed.

Thursday, March 2

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 eastbound between Midway and Yarbrough two right lanes closed.

Guardrail Repair Project

Sunday, February 26

7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Raynolds and Ramp A two right lanes and Ramp A closed.

Monday, February 27

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 southbound between Montana and Ramp K left lane closed.

Tuesday, February 28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 southbound between Fred Wilson and Cassidy right lane closed.

Wednesday, March 1

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 southbound between Diana and Hondo Pass right lane closed.

US-54 CD lanes southbound between Cassidy and Pershing right lane closed.

Thursday, March 2

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between David and Vinton left lane closed.

Friday, March 3

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CD lanes westbound at Resler exit ramp complete closure.

Miscellaneous Concrete Repair

Monday, February 27

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 southbound between Paisano and Loop 375 (Border Highway) left lane closed.

CD lanes westbound between Resler and Mesa right lane closed.

Crews will be repairing flumes.

Tuesday, February 28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CD lanes westbound between Resler and Mesa right lane closed.

I-10 east and westbound between Paisano and Raynolds left lane closed.

Crews will be repairing concrete traffic barrier.

Wednesday, March 1

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 east and westbound between Paisano and Raynolds left lane closed.

I-10 east and westbound between Ange and North Campbell left lane closed.

Crews will be repairing concrete traffic barrier.

Thursday, March 2

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 east and westbound between Ange and North Campbell left lane closed.

Crews will be repairing concrete traffic barrier.

Maintenance

Monday, February 27 through Friday, March 3

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

US-54 north and southbound between Hondo Pass and Dyer alternate lane closures with complete closure of Hondo Pass entrance ramp.

US-54 north and southbound between Hondo Pass and Dyer alternate lane closures with complete closure of Dyer entrance ramp.

Ellerthorpe entrance ramp to US-54 northbound closed.

US-54 southbound entrance ramp to Diana closed.

Crews will be repairing crack seal on bridge deck.

US-54 northbound Trowbridge exit ramp closed.

Crews will be repairing bridge.

Mesa southbound between Mesa Hills and Double Tree right lane closed.

Mesa Hills eastbound between Cabaret and Mesa right lane closed.

Crews will be working on shoulder.

Gateway West between Viscount and Larry Mahan left lane closed.

Viscount entrance ramp to I-10 westbound closed.

I-10 east McRae exit ramp closed.

Crews will be installing delineators and signs.

Woodrow Bean east and westbound between Kenworthy and Railroad alternate lane closures.

Crews will be cleaning.

I-10 westbound between Airway and Geronimo right lane closed.

Airway and Geronimo entrance ramps closed.

Crews will be cleaning drains.

