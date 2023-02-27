Supreme Court to hear arguments on Student Loan Forgiveness Program

Starting Tuesday, the Supreme Court is set to hear opening arguments against President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program.

The plan would cancel up to 20 thousand dollars of student debt for each borrower who qualifies.

Two cases will be taken to the justices.

The first case, six republican led states claim that if the program goes through they would be impacted financially.

The second case, involves two Texas borrowers who don't qualify for the program.

The plaintiffs in the cases argue the government does not have the authority to cancel student loan debt.

The White House argues that a 2003 law gives that power, in the event of a national emergency, which includes the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is unclear when the justices will make their decision on these cases.

Rulings are usually released at the end of June or early July.