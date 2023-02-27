Woman accused of attacking victim with bat, stealing her car in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 34-year-old woman for aggravated robbery following an incident that occurred Friday on the 2000 block of S. Darrington Road around 6:30 p.m.

According to deputies, a female victim told them that Adriana Nava assaulted her and stole her vehicle.

The Horizon Police department found Nava four and a half miles away at the 1000 block of Villa Seca Drive.

Nava was booked into the El Paso County Jail for aggravated robbery under a $30,000 bond.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the victim had her car returned to her.