U.S. Agencies have 30 days to ban TikTok on federal devices

The popular social media app TikTok will soon be banned from all U.S. government issued devices.

According to White House guidance issued on Monday, it said that federal agencies have 30 days to remove the app from devices.

This comes after lawmakers passed a bill last year requiring federal agencies to do away with TikTok and it also marks efforts of the government's latest crack down, amid renewed security fears.

U.S. officials have raised concerns that the Chinese government could pressure the social media app's parent company, ByteDance to hand over information gathered from users that could be used for intelligence purposes.

Independent security experts have said that the access is a possibility though there has been no such report.

Canada will also ban the app their government devices.

The European Commission has issued its own prohibition on the on official devices, concerning cybersecurity.

TikTok officials says the company hopes congress will find another solution that won't effect censoring the voices of Americans.