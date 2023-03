EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Mike Kirby, head NMSU baseball coach, is gone after four years with the program.

NMSU announced the decision Thursday. He will be replaced for the time being with assistant coach Keith Zuniga.

Kirby led the Aggie baseball team to a 2022 WAC Tournament Championship and advanced to the NCAA tournament.

But Kirby started this season 0-7. According ton NMSU that's the slowest start since 2015 when NM State opened the year with eight losses.