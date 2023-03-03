Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison

UPDATE: Alex Murdaugh has been sentenced to two consecutive life sentences in prison, for the murders of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and hiss son Paul Murdaugh.

This comes after a South Carolina Jury has found the disgraced former attorney guilty of murdering his wife and son.

Jurors took less than three hours of deliberations before they shared their verdict in the double murder trial Thursday.

Murdaugh, the 54-year-old scion of a prominent and powerful family of local lawyers and solicitors, was also found guilty of two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the killings of Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh and Paul Murdaugh on June 7, 2021.

The State Attorney General's office has said they will not seek the death penalty.

Murdaugh faces the possibility of life in prison without parole.