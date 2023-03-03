Disney’s “Haunted Mansion” teaser trailer released

Disney's classic theme park attraction "The Haunted Mansion" comes a live in a new teaser trailer.

The film title drops the "The," going just by "Haunted Mansion."

The story is about a mother-son duo, played by Rosario Dawson and Chase Dillon.

They hire a group of so-called spiritual experts to help evict a group of the supernatural from their home.

The cast also includes, Owen Wilson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dan Levy, Danny DeVito, Tiffany Haddish, Jared Leto, and more.

This is not the first movie based on the famous ride.

The 2003 movie, starred Eddie Murphy and Marsha Thomason.

It haunts its way into theaters July 28th.