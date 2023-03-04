El Paso ISD is looking to hire teachers, nurses, and other staff

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) hosted a hiring fair Saturday looking to staff several positions in the district.

The event was open to the public and held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Downtown El Paso.

Some positions are currently open and others will be filled in time for the 2023-2024 school year.

“We are excited about the opportunity to connect with talented individuals in our region who are ready to help us build a brighter future,” said Patricia Cortez, El Paso ISD’s Chief Human Capital Management Officer.

The openings include teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, clerical workers, food and nutrition workers, nurses, special education instructors among others.

“It is a great time to join El Paso’s District, and we hope to meet with many members of the community to help us continue to inspire and empower our students to thrive,” added Cortez.

Principals and other district leaders offered community members information on school programs and registration.