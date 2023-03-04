Socorro ISD Mariachi bands win prestigious rating at 2023 UIL State Mariachi Festival

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Americas High School Mariachi "Los Pioneros" and Pebble Hills High School Mariachi "Los Guerreros" won the highest rating possible at the 2023 Texas UIL State Mariachi Festival.

Each came home with Superior Rating Division 1 trophy from the contest in Seguin, Texas on Feb. 25.

“They've put in a lot of hard work and are doing a great job to represent not only the the school and the district and the city, but to represent an entire country, because any time that you see a Traje de Charro, you think Mexico," said Pebble Hills High School Music Director, Daniel Reyes.