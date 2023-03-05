Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 10:48 PM

Star Central Studios launches non-profit learning center to support local filmmakers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – Star Central Studios announced their learning center, a new, donor-supported, non-profit organization dedicated to filmmakers in the community.

The mission of the nonprofit is to support local filmmakers in producing their own content in El Paso.

Star Central Studios said the learning center will pair student filmmakers with professionals, and give access to the same equipment used on big productions all over the world.

It is the only facility in West Texas and Southern New Mexico that features an operational movie set where students and professionals can access high end cameras, lenses, and lights.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Brianna Perez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content