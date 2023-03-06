Facebook revamps controversial moderation process

Facebook is revamping its "cross-check" moderation system.

The program came under fire in November 2021 after a report from the Wall Street Journal indicated that the system shielded some VIP users, such as politicians and celebrities, from the company's normal content moderation process. In some cases Facebook allowed these users to post rule-violating content without consequences.

On Friday, Meta said it would implement 'in part or in full' many of the more than two dozen recommendations its own oversight board made for improving the program.

The company, however, declined to implement such recommendations as publicly marking the pages of state actors and political candidates, business partners, media actors and other public figures included in the cross-check program. The company said that such public identifiers could make those accounts “potential targets for bad actors.”