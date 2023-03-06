House Judiciary Chair wants to interview FBI agents

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan is requesting interviews with FBI agents.

It concerns the ongoing investigation into the possible weaponization of the federal government.

Jordan sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray last week. In the letter Jordan stated the agents testimony is quote, "Vital for carrying out our oversight."

The congressman is trying to prove the federal government has been weaponized against conservatives.

The names of the 16 employees were redacted in the letter, but Jordan wrote he wanted their interviews to be arranged by this week.