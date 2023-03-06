New canine support program to support U.S. Border Patrol Agents in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Introducing the newest member of the U.S. Border patrol El Paso Blitzen. The 7-month-old black Labrador is designed to support agents, civilian employees, and their families during unfortunate situations and help them during challenges in life that can impact their well-being. These new support canines will help improve emotions, and reduce stress, anxiety, and depression, while the handlers communicate to heal stressful situations.

Being a Border patrol agent can be mentally and physically stressful. The career is filled with tense moments.

Border patrol in El Paso says they remain committed to providing its workforce and their families with resources to promote a healthy approach to life in the workplace and at home.