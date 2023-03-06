Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 4:18 AM

New canine support program to support U.S. Border Patrol Agents in El Paso

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Introducing the newest member of the U.S. Border patrol El Paso Blitzen. The 7-month-old black Labrador is designed to support agents, civilian employees, and their families during unfortunate situations and help them during challenges in life that can impact their well-being. These new support canines will help improve emotions, and reduce stress, anxiety, and depression, while the handlers communicate to heal stressful situations. 

Being a Border patrol agent can be mentally and physically stressful. The career is filled with tense moments. 

Border patrol in El Paso says they remain committed to providing its workforce and their families with resources to promote a healthy approach to life in the workplace and at home.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Michael Courier

Multimedia Journalist

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content