Trump seeks to block Pence’s grand jury testimony

Former President Donald Trump is asking a federal court to block former Vice President Mike Pence from speaking to a grand jury examining efforts to overturn the 2020 Presidential election.

Sources tell CNN Trump made the request in a new filing to the court on Friday.

This comes after the Trump team had already indicated to special counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing the Justice Department’s criminal investigations into Trump, that the former president intended to assert privilege over Pence’s testimony.

The DOJ had previously asked a judge to compel Pence’s appearance before the grand jury. The Former President wants to claim executive privilege over Pence's testimony.

It's unclear how long the court will take to decide.

Depending on what the court rules, it's possible the decision could go through the appeals process and eventually end up at the Supreme Court.