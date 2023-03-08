Skip to Content
Dozens of women in Juarez commemorate International Women’s day

International Women's Day in Juarez
Movimiento de mujeres de Ciudad Juárez

JUAREZ, Mexico (KVIA) -- Women in Juarez will commemorate International Women's day with several events.

Wednesday started with an offering to women kidnapped, reported missing, or found dead in Juarez and Mexico.

The offering and remembrance happened in front of the Paso del Norte Bridge in Downtown Juarez. A pink cross with nails symbolizing women who have lost their lives sits near the bridge.

After the ceremony, the women marched from the bridge to the U.S. - Mexico border wall where they sent a message of hope and support for both communities.

Juarez will see different events throughout the day in favor of women in the Borderland.

Workshops, panels, marches, and protests are some of the events planned today.

Some of the participants say they've been doing this for more than a decade. Some have lost a mom, a daughter, or someone they care about.

They ask local authorities to protect them.

