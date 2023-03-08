El Paso Symphony Orchestra holding auditions

EL PASO, Texas -- Are you a talented musician who plays a musical instrument?

El Paso Symphony is looking musicians to fill in positions in their orchestra.

They are looking for individuals who play the violin, viola, clarinet, bass clarinet, bassoon, harp, and even concertmaster.

Auditions will be held on May 21, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at UTEP in the Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall, 500 West University Avenue.

You must submit your application by the May 1st deadline.

You can click here to download the audition application and requirements.