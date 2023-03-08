Skip to Content
Founder of indigenous beauty brand calls Las Cruces home, leverages store as hub to help others

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Prados Beauty is the brainchild of founder and CEO CeCe Meadows. The Army wife moved to Las Cruces from Arizona, where she's blending her indigenous beauty brand business with philanthropy.

Meadows has a brink-and-mortar store in Las Cruces that doubles as a hub to help displaced families and community members.

Her beauty company focuses on Indigenous and Xicana representation in beauty.

"As an Indigenous woman who's ancestors are of the Yoeme and Nʉmʉnʉ people, from present-day Sonora, Mexico, Texas, Arizona and New Mexico, I love learning about my culture, our languages and practicing our traditional ways," Meadow says on her online profile.

Leloba Seitshiro

Leloba Seitshiro reports on ABC-7 at 5 and 6 p.m. weekdays.

