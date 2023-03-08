Skip to Content
Migrant raids lead to confrontation in Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A confrontation broke out Wednesday between migrants and law enforcement in front of a downtown Juarez hotel.

The National Institute for Migration and Juarez municipal police were searching for migrants without permits.

ABC-7's Heriberto Perez was on the scene as migrants outside the hotel began throwing rocks at authorities and damaged some law enforcement vehicles.

Some of the migrants jumped out of hotel windows to escape authorities.

This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.

