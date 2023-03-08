Skip to Content
Some Education majors reconsider career path due to safety concerns

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- With the constant news of school threats, the level of interest has slumped for potential Borderland teachers.

ABC-7 spoke to UTEP Education majors who say they have reconsidered their career choice due to safety concerns.

"It does worry me. I worry about how I'm going to control student behavior in the future, but I know with the right programs and the right workshops that I'm in, I'll be able to handle it better," said Iran Romero, a UTEP senior.

ABC-7 is waiting to hear back from Borderland colleges on how they are addressing concerns.

