U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seize 150 pounds of narcotics at El Paso ports of entry

EL PASO, Texas -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seize 150 pounds of narcotics at two El Paso ports of entry.

According to CBP officials, on February 28th, at the Ysleta Port of Entry, CBP officers came across a 24-year-old woman carrying .4 pounds of fentanyl.

March 1st, at the Bridge of the Americas, officers encountered a 34-year-old man carrying .22 pounds of fentanyl.

That same day, a 21-year-old man driving into the U.S. was found to be carrying 28.96 pounds of cocaine.

On March 2nd, at the Ysleta Port of Entry officers seized 120 pounds of marijuana were found in a vehicle driven by a 55-year-old woman.

Monday of this week, CBP officers stopped a 37-year-old woman who was carrying .27 pounds of fentanyl.

Four of the five people that were taken into custody were U.S. citizens. One was a Mexican national.

The individuals were arrested and are awaiting prosecution.

CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector A. Mancha, released this statement, "The drug smuggling threat remains ever present. Vigilant CBP officers are committed to the border security mission by stopping the flow of illicit narcotics."