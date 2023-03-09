Early start to allergy season

A record start to allergy season.

Southern and eastern parts of the United States are being hit with allergy provoking pollen.

Yellow-green dust is making its way through the air and covering everything from cars to to sidewalks.

In Atlanta, Georgia, the pollen count made its way to "extremely high" levels Monday.

That is the earliest it has done so in 30-years of record keeping.

On Tuesday, the tree pollen count doubled.

In Washington, D.C., the first "high" tree pollen count appeared a month ago. Hitting a record high for this time of the year.

After a very warm February this year in the south and eastern parts of the country and is being blamed on climate change.

According to a report from a non-profit group Climate Central, allergy season has gotten longer on average since 1970.