Fentanyl and cocaine seized at the Bridge of the Americas

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – More than 28-pounds of cocaine and 16 pounds of fentanyl were found by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer in two separate smuggling attempts.

At 11 a.m. officers at the Bridge of the Americas referred a 26-year-old American citizen for a secondary inspection of her vehicle.

A non-intrusive exam was conducted and a CBP canine team carried out a physical inspection.

CBP says the inspection found bundles containing a total of 5.77 pounds of cocaine and 16.31 pounds of fentanyl.

The woman was arrested by CBP officers and turned over to state and local authorities for prosecution.

“CBP Officers remain ever vigilant in their enforcement efforts to prevent illicit drugs from entering our country,” said El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “Experienced CBP Officers utilize their skill, and various tools and other resources to aid in the successful interception of these dangerous drugs.”

A 34-year-old female Mexican citizen using the vehicle lanes to cross into the U.S. was sent to secondary inspection a few hours after the first seizure.

The inspection revealed 23.05 pounds of cocaine. She was arrested and turned over for prosecution.