Texas Gas Service replaces meter damaged by car, causing morning leak

UPDATE 10:48 a.m.: A Texas Gas Service spokesperson says a third-party vehicle hit one of their gas meters, causing the leak. TGS crews have installed a new meter, and the situation has been resolved.

UPDATE: (7:28 a.m.) According to Socorro Police, the gas leak Thursday morning was caused by a crash along Socorro Road.

ABC-7 crews saw a white pick-up truck being towed away. A gas meter appeared to be damaged.

No word on when the closure will be lifted. No word on any danger to nearby residents.

SOCORRO, TX -- A gas leak forced a complete closure of Socorro Road at Bovee Road due to a gas leak, according to TxDOT.

ABC-7 crews saw Texas Gas Service crews members working on the scene.

Socorro Police were also scene blocking the area.

No word yet on what caused the leak.

ABC-7 reached out to the El Paso County Sheriffs Office and Texas Gas Service for more information.

