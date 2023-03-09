Texas Gas Service replaces meter damaged by car, causing morning leak
UPDATE 10:48 a.m.: A Texas Gas Service spokesperson says a third-party vehicle hit one of their gas meters, causing the leak. TGS crews have installed a new meter, and the situation has been resolved.
UPDATE: (7:28 a.m.) According to Socorro Police, the gas leak Thursday morning was caused by a crash along Socorro Road.
ABC-7 crews saw a white pick-up truck being towed away. A gas meter appeared to be damaged.
No word on when the closure will be lifted. No word on any danger to nearby residents.
SOCORRO, TX -- A gas leak forced a complete closure of Socorro Road at Bovee Road due to a gas leak, according to TxDOT.
ABC-7 crews saw Texas Gas Service crews members working on the scene.
Socorro Police were also scene blocking the area.
No word yet on what caused the leak.
ABC-7 reached out to the El Paso County Sheriffs Office and Texas Gas Service for more information.
