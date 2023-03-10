Barber shop offers discounts to active military, free cuts for veterans

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- U.S. Army veteran Alec McGee serves everyone at Upperkutz Barber Shop, but his military clientele is special. McGee wants his shop to be a gathering place, where service members, veterans and others can relax and connect with someone, and of course get a trim. He says he knows what it's like to wear the uniform, and he shares a bond with his military brothers and sisters share.

"Veterans can feel lonely sometimes but I have the opportunity to give back. (Coming here) It gives you someone to connect to and make you feel good. You feel better when you leave once you see your cut - it's important to have businesses like this," says McGee.

He offers free haircuts to veterans who can show proof of service, and offers discounts to active military. He even gives free haircuts to clients with upcoming job interviews. The transformations that happen in his barber shop keep him going.

"When a veteran comes in and he's down, the opportunity to make him look like he is on the inside and to be able to bring that image out - for others to see - it gives him that appearance and that spark they need to get goin' and open doors for 'em," McGee says.

