U.S. Customs and Border Protection seize narcotics at the Bridge of the Americas

EL PASO, Texas -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized fentanyl and cocaine on two separate occasions on March 7, 2023.

CBP officers encountered a 26-year-old woman driving from Mexico into the U.S. carrying almost 6 pounds of cocaine and 16.31 pounds of fentanyl.

Hours later, agents came across a 34-year-old woman with 23 pounds of cocaine.

El Paso Port Director, Ray Provencio released this statement, "CBP Officers remain ever vigilant in their enforcement efforts to prevent illicit drugs from entering our country."

One woman was a U.S. citizen the other was a Mexican national.