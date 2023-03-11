City offers free screenings during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- In an effort to reduce cancer rates during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, the city will provide free screenings for qualifying individuals 50 to 75 years old.

The Love Your Colon Health Fair will be taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Bassett Place, 6101 Gateway Blvd.

The coalition and the Medicaid Waiver Program provide education and access to no-cost Colorectal Cancer screening for eligible men and women.

Program qualifications are as follows:

·Participants must be 50 to 75 years of age

·Uninsured/underinsured, Medicaid recipient

·Not up-to-date with colorectal cancer screening

For more information click here under the Medicaid Waiver Tab or call (915) 252-5349.