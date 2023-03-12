95th Academy Awards airing tonight on ABC-7

By Chloe Melas, CNN

(CNN) -- The 95th Academy Awards will be presented on Sunday.

Sit back and get comfy while you watch the glitz and glamour. The Oscar winners in all 23 categories will be revealed live, unlike last year, when several award presentations were prerecorded in an effort to shorten the traditionally lengthy show.

While some are still talking about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage at the event a year ago, Smith won't be in attendance on Sunday as he was banned from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years.

But here's more details on who you will see.

The Host

Jimmy Kimmel will host the show for a third time. He previously hosted the Oscars in 2017, when "La La Land" was mistakenly announced over "Moonlight" for best picture, and again in 2018. As for what we can expect from Kimmel this time around? He said he'll keep it simple and tell some jokes.

"I don't have a lot of talents, so there's not a huge number of areas for me to draw from outside of telling jokes," Kimmel quipped in an interview this week. "I mean, I am pretty good at drawing cartoons, so I guess I could sit down and do caricatures of the stars?"

The Nominees

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" leads with 11 nominations. "All Quiet on the Western Front" and "The Banshees of Inisherin" follow with nine nominations each. Blockbusters "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Avatar: The Way of Water" each landed nominations for best film. Beyond the movies, look for a performance from Rihanna, who is nominated in the original song category for "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

The Presenters

Announced presenters include Florence Pugh, Hugh Grant, John Travolta, Halle Berry, Kate Hudson, Riz Ahmed, Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Chastain, Antonio Banderas, John Cho, Glenn Close, Donnie Yen Ariana DeBose, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Dwayne Johnson, Harrison Ford, Michael B. Jordan, Nicole Kidman, Troy Kotsur, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Questlove and Zoe Saldaña.

Time, channel, stream

ABC will broadcast the show starting at 8 p.m. EST. You can also stream the Oscars on Hulu+ Live TV, fubuTV, and DIRECTV Stream.

CNN's Lisa France contributed to this report.

