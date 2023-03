EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - TxDot reports the closure of the right lane along State Line Drive heading east.

A white pickup with a trailer and a dark colored sedan collided just after 12:30 Sunday afternoon.

TxDot says the right lane and shoulder are blocked while emergency crews work on the crash.

