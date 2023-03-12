Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 4:38 PM

Dia de los Ninos, Dia de los Libros event is looking for performers, exhibitors, and organization booths

KVIA

‌EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The annual event promoting children and literacy is asking for exhibitors and performers to sign up.

The City of El Paso Public Library hosts the Día de los Niños, Día de los Libros event in April at Washington Park.

It is a popular event with the entire family offering books, information, activities, games and entertainment.

Exhibitors, booth participants who can provide information to families on services or programs available to the community are encourage to reach out to the El Paso Public Library.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Yvonne Suarez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content