Dia de los Ninos, Dia de los Libros event is looking for performers, exhibitors, and organization booths

‌EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The annual event promoting children and literacy is asking for exhibitors and performers to sign up.

The City of El Paso Public Library hosts the Día de los Niños, Día de los Libros event in April at Washington Park.

It is a popular event with the entire family offering books, information, activities, games and entertainment.

Exhibitors, booth participants who can provide information to families on services or programs available to the community are encourage to reach out to the El Paso Public Library.