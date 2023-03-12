Woman dies after T-Bone collision in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police Special Traffic Investigators say a woman died after her car was T-Boned by another.

Aracely Rodriguez, 51, was driving a Toyota Corolla heading north along the 6400 block of Airport when a Toyota Camry driven by Dianitsha Beal, 42, was heading east on Airway.

Beal's car broadsided Rodriguez' Corolla according STI.

Rodriguez was taken to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries.

This is the the city's 13th traffic fatality, compared to 15 for the same timeframe in 2022.