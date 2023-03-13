3-year-old girl kills 4-year-old sister in accidental shooting at Texas home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas-- Authorities in Texas are investigating the accidental shooting death of a 4-year-old girl. The Harris County Sheriff's Office says a 3-year-old girl shot and killed her sister Sunday night.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez the incident happened at 8:40 p.m. but said the initial call came just before 8 p.m.

The two children were in their apartment with five adults. At some point, the girls were left alone in a bedroom. That's when the 3-year-old found a loaded pistol and fired a single shot hitting her sister.

Authorities say she was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting appears to be accidental.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office will decide whether any of the adults will face charges based on the police investigation, which is still in the preliminary phase, Gonzalez said.