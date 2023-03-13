Skip to Content
today at 6:37 AM
Department of Education launches hotline for inappropriate school lessons

A hotline has now been activated in the State of Arizona that will allow residents to report curriculum that feels inappropriate.

Arizona's Department of Education launched the "Empower Hotline" last week.

Tom Horne a republican superintendent for public instruction was the inventor of the idea.

A news release details examples of public schools curriculum that officials say would "detract from teaching standards."

The lessons included, a focus on race or ethnicity, rather than individuals and merits.

It also found lessons that promote gender ideology and social emotional learning inappropriate.

Horne was elected to the state schools' post last fall on a platform that stood against critical race theory.

He said the hotline was a campaign promise.

The head of Arizona's Education Association says she is "disappointed" Horne is pushing policies tied to what she calls "outlandish claims" made during his campaign.

Jennifer Mendoza

Jennifer Mendoza is a news producer for Good Morning El Paso.

